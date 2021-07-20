SWAC Media Days: Florida A&M focused on the present as they get ready for 2021

BIRMINGHAM, Al. (WTXL) — The Florida A&M football team has officially been a member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference for 20 days, and the Rattlers are already turning heads. They're picked to finish second in the Eastern Division behind Alabama A&M.

There was a little bit of disrespect on the preseason teams, as no one from FAMU selected, but head coach Willie Simmons chops that up to the Rattlers not having a spring season. For FAMU, the conference may be new, but for Simmons, the SWAC is familiar territory. He coached at Prairie View A&M and was an assistant at Alcorn State, but coach noting this team focused on 2021 and their debut as a program.

"Every year is a new year and every game is a new game," he said. "We're going to prepare this game to be our very best on September 5th. That's all we're focused on and if we do that we think we'll be just fine. The plast has no bearing on what we think will happen this coming season."

The Rattlers make their SWAC debut September 5th when they face Jackson State in the Orange Blossom Classic.