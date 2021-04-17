Streak ends in Greensboro as Florida A&M falls to North Carolina A&T

GREENSBORO, N.C. (FAMU ATHLETICS) — The Florida A&M baseball team (12-21, 6-3 MEAC) was in search of its fifth straight win over North Carolina A&T Friday (April 16), but unfortunately the streak came to an end in an 8-2 setback.

The Rattlers struggled at the plate for three hits on the day and it was a sacrifice fly that brought in their first run. The third inning saw Jared Weber fly out to right field to bring home Adam Haidermota before LJ Bryant sent an RBI-single through the right side on the very next at-bat.

FAMU held a 2-0 lead at the end of the frame but surrendered eight runs in the fourth and fifth. Relievers Zach Morea, Carter Slentz, and Shawn Host combined for 3.2 innings on the mound and allowed just two hits. Morea also fanned three of the five batters he faced.

On Deck

The series continues with a Saturday doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m.