TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida A&M baseball (16-22) falls to South Florida 3-1 in a mid-week match-up at Moore-Kittles Field Tuesday afternoon.

The Bulls (21-16) struck first, scoring two runs to take a 2-0 lead at the top of the third. The Rattlers got on the board at the bottom of the seventh on an RBI single by Adam Haidermota to make it a 3-1 game.

FAMU hosts Alabama A&M in a SWAC game Friday at 5 p.m.