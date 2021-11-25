"Something's got to give," Willie Simmons breaks down keys to FAMU, SE Louisiana matchup

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — In their first FCS playoff game in 20 years Florida A&M has already created one of the best storylines to follow in their first round matchup with Southeast Louisiana on Saturday. The Rattlers will pit their top-ranked defense against a Lions offense that’s prolific in every sense of the word.

The "Dark Cloud" defense that has propelled this Rattlers program to a playoff berth will see arguably it’s biggest challenge of the season in Southeast Louisiana quarterback Cole Kelley. Kelley is the nations leader in passing yards this season. But he’ll have his hands full with a Rattlers secondary that has forced 12 interceptions in 2021. So with all that being said, FAMU head coach Willie Simmons knows that something’s gotta give come Saturday.

“Well obviously this week a lot of the talk will be their offense versus our defense and rightfully so. Where does that leave FAMU’s offense versus Southeast Louisiana’s defense? Because again we’ll be the two groups that aren’t talked about a whole lot," said Simmons. "So either our dark cloud defense will be the stiffest challenge Cole Kelley has faced all season. Or he will be the stiffest challenge our defense has faced all season.”

Kickoff between the Rattlers and Lions is at 7 p.m. Saturday night.