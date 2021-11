HAMMOND, La. (WTXL) — The Florida A&M Rattlers have been eliminated from the FCS Playoffs after a 38-14 loss to Southeast Louisiana on Saturday night.

This was the first time the Rattlers have made the FCS Playoffs since 2001. FAMU's final record for the 2021 season is 9-3.

Southeast Louisiana will play James Madison on Dec. 4 in the second round.