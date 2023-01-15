Rattlers women's basketball team falls to Golden Lions

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida A&M women's basketball team scored 33 points off of turnovers, but fell 71-68 to the UAPB Lady Lions at home Saturday.

The Rattlers (2-13, 0-4 SWAC) had two players score in double figures in the Southwestern Athletic Conference game, led by Dylan Horton, who had 21 points and two steals. Mide Oriyomi tacked on 19 points, five steals and two blocks from the bench and Ivet Subirats added nine points, six assists and five steals.

Gary McCullough/AP File Photo - Florida A&M guard Mide Oriyomi (4) looks to pass during the second half of an NCAA basketball game against Florida on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Paulla Weekes pulled down three offensive rebounds to pace an offense that racked up second chance opportunities for Florida A&M, grabbing 13 boards and turning them into 11 second chance points.

Florida A&M forced 32 UAPB turnovers while committing 26 themselves in Saturday's game. The Rattlers turned those takeaways into 33 points on the offensive end of the floor. Ahriahna Grizzle led the way individually with seven steals.

Maya Peat led the Golden Lions (4-11,2-3 SWAC) with 17 points and seven rebounds.