Rattlers win third straight SWAC game

ITTA BENA, Miss. (FAMU ATHLETICS) — Florida A&M men's basketball extend their win streak to three games after a 78-70 win at Mississippi Valley State.

The Rattlers were in control most of the game as they held the lead for 36:42. The Delta Devil's Caleb Hunter kept the game interesting as he made five second-half threes to keep the game within five points, but the Rattlers prevailed late with a 14-10 run over the final five minutes.

Tonight was a true team effort as the Rattlers saw five players in double-digit scoring as Randolph, Littles, Jones, Moragne, and Barrs scored at least ten points.

Team Leaders

Points - 22, MJ Randolph

Rebounds - 10, Chase Barrs

Assists - 6, Bryce Moragne

Steals - 2, MJ Randolph

Blocks - 2, 2 Tied

Chase Barrs finished the game with a double-double (10 points, 10 rebounds), the Rattlers' second straight.

The Rattlers are back in Al Lawson Saturday versus Alcorn State.

