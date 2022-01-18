Watch
Rattlers win third straight SWAC game

FAMU ATHLETICS
Posted at 11:41 PM, Jan 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-17 23:41:48-05

ITTA BENA, Miss. (FAMU ATHLETICS) — Florida A&M men's basketball extend their win streak to three games after a 78-70 win at Mississippi Valley State.

The Rattlers were in control most of the game as they held the lead for 36:42. The Delta Devil's Caleb Hunter kept the game interesting as he made five second-half threes to keep the game within five points, but the Rattlers prevailed late with a 14-10 run over the final five minutes.

Tonight was a true team effort as the Rattlers saw five players in double-digit scoring as Randolph, Littles, Jones, Moragne, and Barrs scored at least ten points.

Team Leaders
Points - 22, MJ Randolph
Rebounds - 10, Chase Barrs
Assists - 6, Bryce Moragne
Steals - 2, MJ Randolph
Blocks - 2, 2 Tied

Chase Barrs finished the game with a double-double (10 points, 10 rebounds), the Rattlers' second straight.

The Rattlers are back in Al Lawson Saturday versus Alcorn State.

---- 

