Rattlers win second straight home game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (FAMU ATHLETICS) — The Florida A&M men's basketball team returned home and came out with their second straight home win, defeating Fort Valley State 76-63.

The Rattlers had a great first half as they outscored the Wildcats 39-24, shooting 52% from the field, 43% from three, and 80% from the free-throw line. The Florida A&M defense was on point as they forced 15 turnovers and had eight steals.

The second half was not a great performance for the Rattlers' defense as they were outscored 39-37 and allowed the Wildcats to shoot 52% from the field and 58% from three. The Rattlers also struggled from the three-point line in the second half, only shooting 2-13.

Team Leaders

Points - 23, MJ Randolph

Rebounds - 8, Bryce Moragne

Assists - 4, Bryce Moragne

Steals - 4, Bryce Moragne

Blocks - 1, Jalen Speer

The Rattlers return to Al Lawson Tuesday, December 7th at 7 p.m. to host Florida Gulf Coast University.

