Rattlers win in final seconds over Alcorn State for fourth straight win

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (famuathletics.com) — There was no lack of excitement Saturday evening as the Rattlers picked up their fourth straight win with a clutch three-pointer from Johnny Brown to help give the Rattlers a 70-68 win versus Alcorn State.

The Rattlers went into the half with an eight-point deficit to the Braves and found themselves down 14 after allowing an 11-5 run to begin the second half. The Rattlers continued to go back and forth with the Braves, making it a ten-point game with 4:49 left. The Rattlers would finish the half with an incredible 17-5 run while making big shot after big shot, but none bigger than the go-ahead three from Johnny Brown with 11 seconds left to give the Rattlers a 68-67 lead.

The Rattlers had their best shooting performance of the season, shooting 51% from the field and 52.9% from three.

Team Leaders

Points - 21, MJ Randolph

Rebounds - 5, 2 Tied

Assists - 5, MJ Randolph

Steals - 2, Jai Clark

Blocks - 2, Kamron Reaves

The Rattlers return to Al Lawson Monday night to host Jackson State at 7:30 p.m. Eastern.