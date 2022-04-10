Watch
Rattlers use extra inning to sweep series versus Bethune-Cookman

Posted at 7:46 PM, Apr 10, 2022
DAYTONA, Fla. (famuathletics.com) — Florida A&M baseball (15-18, 9-3 SWAC) defeated Bethune-Cookman 6-2 in extra innings Sunday afternoon to sweep the series - this is the Rattlers third sweep of the season.

The Rattlers scored at the top of the fifth on an RBI single by Joseph Pierini to tie the game 1-1. Same inning, Grant Rowell hit an RBI double to give the Rattlers a 2-0 lead. The Rattlers held a 2-1 through four innings until the Wildcats tied the game 2-2 on an unearned run to send the game into extra innings. The Rattlers broke the tie and got the bats going in the thirteenth inning on a SAC fly by Camden Hart to make it a 3-2 game. Two batters later, Hart crossed home plate on a fielder's choice to put the Rattlers up 4-2.

FAMU moves into second place in the SWAC Eastern Division. One game behind Alabama State. The Rattlers are back in action Tuesday at 5 p.m. versus Mercer University at home.

