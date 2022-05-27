Rattlers to face Southern in next round of SWAC Tournament

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (SEMINOLES.COM) — Florida A&M baseball will face Southern University tomorrow in the next round of the SWAC Tournament. The first pitch is slated for 9 am central. The Rattlers are coming off a 10th inning walk-off win against Prairie View A&M Wednesday afternoon.
Scouting the Rattlers
- The Rattlers offense has four different players with 30+ RBIs this season, such as Grant Rowell (36), LJ Bryant (36), Joseph Pierini (32), and Adam Haidermota (33).
- The Rattlers also have one of the best pitching staffs in the league, ranking third in the SWAC with a team ERA of .5.35 and an opposing batting average of .298 and 443 strikeouts. Hunter Viets leads all pitchers with 93 strikeouts.
Scouting the Jaguars
- Southern had four players named to the SWAC Baseball All-Conference Team. Jaylen Armstrong, Joseph Battaglia, O'Neill Burgos, and Tremaine Spears have been key contributors for the Jaguars.
- Burgos has a batting average of .331 and leads Southern with 15 doubles, eight home runs, and 54 RBIs. Spears follows Burgos with a .319 batting average, 13 doubles, seven home runs, and 44 RBIs.
