Rattlers to face Southern in next round of SWAC Tournament

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (SEMINOLES.COM) — Florida A&M baseball will face Southern University tomorrow in the next round of the SWAC Tournament. The first pitch is slated for 9 am central. The Rattlers are coming off a 10th inning walk-off win against Prairie View A&M Wednesday afternoon.

Scouting the Rattlers

The Rattlers offense has four different players with 30+ RBIs this season, such as Grant Rowell (36), LJ Bryant (36), Joseph Pierini (32), and Adam Haidermota (33).

The Rattlers also have one of the best pitching staffs in the league, ranking third in the SWAC with a team ERA of .5.35 and an opposing batting average of .298 and 443 strikeouts. Hunter Viets leads all pitchers with 93 strikeouts.

Scouting the Jaguars

Southern had four players named to the SWAC Baseball All-Conference Team. Jaylen Armstrong, Joseph Battaglia, O'Neill Burgos, and Tremaine Spears have been key contributors for the Jaguars.

Burgos has a batting average of .331 and leads Southern with 15 doubles, eight home runs, and 54 RBIs. Spears follows Burgos with a .319 batting average, 13 doubles, seven home runs, and 44 RBIs.

