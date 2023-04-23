Rattlers sweep Bulldogs, advance to SWAC championship match

NEW ORLEANS, La. — Florida A&M Tennis picked up where they left off in the regular season with another SWAC win to advance to the championship match, beating Alabama A&M 4-0.

The Rattlers started the match by winning the doubles point as Veronica Rodriguez and Rebekkah Gaines won their match 6-1, and Reagan Harris and Genesis Whitelock won their match 7-5.

Whitelock (6-2, 6-2), Harris (6-4, 6-1), and Sara Rakim (6-3, 6-4) each won their singles match to clinch the victory for the Rattlers.

The Rattlers will play Jackson State in the championship match Sunday, April 23, at 9 a.m. Central. The Rattlers won the match earlier this season, 4-3.

