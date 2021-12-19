Rattlers' stellar shooting not enough at Coastal Carolina

CONWAY, S.C. (famuathletics.com) — The Florida A&M women's basketball team played Coastal Carolina close in its best shooting performance this season but couldn't turn the corner in the 76-72 loss Saturday (Dec. 18).

The Chants' ESPN talent said it best, "Florida A&M has come to play." The Rattlers made great strides in their tournament opener at CCU, as the contest sat within two possessions until the closing seconds of the first half. Turnovers allowed the Chanticleers to enter the locker room with their largest lead through that point, 42-35, but offensively, FAMU couldn't ask for more.

Tia Bradshaw was perfect, 4-for-4 from the field for 10 points, as the lone Rattler in double-digits at the half. Collectively, the team shot 54.2 percent. But despite its constant threats, FAMU held its last lead at 14-12, with 4:09 on the clock in the opening quarter.

It was a six-point game at the end of the third, 59-53, before Anisja Harris slimmed the Chanticleers' lead late in the fourth on a 4-point play. The act was positioned inside a 19-5 FAMU run, which Dylan Horton crowned with a 72-72 tie with 1:44 remaining.

FAMU finished the afternoon with a pair of season's best in total points (72) and field goal percentage (51.9), and Horton led the team with 16 points, while Bradshaw added 15, Harris 14, and Malerie Brooks 13.

The holiday tournament classic continues Sunday in a 2 p.m. contest against the College of Charleston.