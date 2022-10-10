Rattlers ready for road match-up at Grambling State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M is coming off a big win over reining MEAC and Celebration Bowl champ South Carolina State, a win that bolsters that Rattler resume. From here on out, it's nothing but SWAC games for FAMU, starting Saturday at Grambling State. The Tigers are 1-5 on the year, and are playing at home for the first time this season.

Head coach Willie Simmons expects a dogfight some Saturday, and stats aside, has a lot of respect for this program and their rich tradition.

"We hope that throughout this week, a lot is spoken about that legacy, about that tradition, about Eddie Robinson, about Jake Gaither and what they meant to their respective programs and communities and the game of college football as a whole," he said Monday. "They are two pioneers particularly in the time of segregation and what they were able to do I don't think will ever be repeated again."

FAMU's match-up Saturday at Grambling State kicks off at 2:00.

