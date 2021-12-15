Rattlers men's basketball falls to Cincinnati

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Rattlers dropped their second game in three days after losing to the Cincinnati Bearcats 77-50.
The Rattlers played Cincinnati close for most of the first half until the final seven minutes, in which the Bearcats went on an 8-2 run to take a 34-22 lead into the half. The Bearcats opened up the second half with a 10-2 run to take a 20-point lead. The Ratters were unable to close the double-digit lead.
Team Leaders
- Points - 22, MJ Randolph
- Rebounds - 11, Bryce Moragne
- Assists - 4, Jalen Speer
- Steals - 1, 3 Tied
- Blocks - 1, 2 Tied
The Rattlers travel to Santa Clara Thursday to play the Broncos Friday, Dec. 17, at 9 p.m. Eastern.