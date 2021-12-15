Watch
Rattlers men's basketball falls to Cincinnati

Posted at 11:18 PM, Dec 14, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Rattlers dropped their second game in three days after losing to the Cincinnati Bearcats 77-50.

The Rattlers played Cincinnati close for most of the first half until the final seven minutes, in which the Bearcats went on an 8-2 run to take a 34-22 lead into the half. The Bearcats opened up the second half with a 10-2 run to take a 20-point lead. The Ratters were unable to close the double-digit lead.

Team Leaders

  • Points - 22, MJ Randolph
  • Rebounds - 11, Bryce Moragne
  • Assists - 4, Jalen Speer
  • Steals - 1, 3 Tied
  • Blocks - 1, 2 Tied

The Rattlers travel to Santa Clara Thursday to play the Broncos Friday, Dec. 17, at 9 p.m. Eastern.

