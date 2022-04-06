Rattlers lose to Gators in baseball matchup

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida A&M baseball team dropped its mid-week contest 13-3 to the Florida Gators Tuesday; snapping its three-game win streak.

The Gators (19-10) took an early 1-0 lead on an RBI single in the first inning. In the third, the Gators extended their lead, scoring four runs on two hits to go up 5-0. And from there, it would be all UF.

The Rattlers (12-18) got on the board late in the contest on an RBI single by pinch hitter Broedy Poppell at the bottom of the eighth.

The Rattlers added two more runs that inning, when Poppell crossed home plate on a fielder's choice and an RBI single by LJ Bryant.

The Rattlers only registered one hit on 22 at-bats before scoring the team's first run of the game.