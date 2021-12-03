Rattlers' impressive season concludes in NCAA Tournament

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (FAMU ATHLETICS) — What an amazing season it was. Florida A&M's impressive 2021 campaign concluded in the opening round of the NCAA Volleyball Tournament, a 3-0 setback to No. 16 Florida Thursday (Dec. 2), but there was plenty to be proud of:

1. The Rattlers clinched a tournament spot after winning the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship (in their first season in the league, no less).

2. FAMU claimed the highest league honors in the SWAC Player of the Year (Dominique Washington), Setter of the Year (Irem Ucar), and Libero of the Year (Jessa Long).

3. The 2021 campaign featured 25 wins (the first 20-win season since 2006) and 18 sweeps.

The set scores inside the Stephen C. O'Connell Center fell 11-25, 14-25, 8-25.

FAMU held its own against the SEC competitor, working a 3-1 advantage in the second set, and even after the Gators pieced together a 5-0 run to jump ahead, FAMU remained at their side. There were three ties at 7-7, 9-9, and 10-10.

Washington finished the evening with a team-high seven kills, while Long added nine digs and Ucar 16 assists.