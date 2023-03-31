Rattlers impress at Florida A&M's Pro Day Thursday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Every kid dreams big, and that includes youth football players. Most have dreams of playing in college, and eventually, the NFL. Several Florida A&M Rattlers took another step towards that dream of playing professionally Thursday, as it was Pro Day on the Highest of Seven Hills.

Twenty NFL teams were represented inside Bragg, scouts here to see the likes of Isaiah Land, Xavier Smith, punter Chris Faddoul and several other talented guys.

For head coach Willie Simmons, it's a testament to the talent coming out of this program, their hard work, as it wasn't too long ago when you could count the scouts who came out on Pro Day on one hand.

"It's very special for us to allow our young man to showcase their abilities in front of NFL personnel," he said. "Every football player dreams of playing at the highest level, and I love we can have 20 teams come out here and evaluate these guys running and jumping and various drills, it's a testament to their hard work. We're happy to host the scouts today and hopefully we can continue it in the future."

Florida State's Pro Day is set for Friday.