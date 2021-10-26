Rattlers fighting through distractions as homecoming game approaches

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — For the first time since 2019, it's homecoming on the hill. Florida A&M didn't have a football season last year due to COVID-19, but they're back in 2021. Grambling State is coming to Bragg, along with the Rattlers, they are another storied HBCU football program.

No matter the opponent, head coach Willie Simmons says this team has to play good football. He admitted there's been some distractions among this team, as guys are looking to improve their stats and garner national attention. If you add in the distractions of homecoming, Simmons says their focus has to be all in.

"When you have all of these other outside factors that play into your weekly thought process, sometimes it pushes you to lose sight of the main thing," he said Monday. "Yesterday, we tried to dial them back in and understand the main thing is us playing good, sound football. If we do those things, everything else will take care of itself."

Saturday's homecoming game kicks off at 4:00.