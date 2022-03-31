Watch
Rattlers fall to Bears in softball game

FAMU returns to play Saturday at BCU
Brandice Boatwright
Florida A&M's Brandice Boatwright (22) warms up before an NCAA softball game against Campbell on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
Posted at 11:11 PM, Mar 30, 2022
MACON, Ga. — Florida A&M softball traveled to Macon, Georgia, for a midweek game against the Mercer Bears and fell 7-1.

Offensively, the Rattlers struggled all game long as they only managed to have four hits and one run on the evening.

The Rattlers scored their only run of the game in the top of the fifth after Natasha Fox opened the inning with a double to left field. Two outs later, Kiauna Watson singled to right field, and Fox scored.

On the defensive side of the game, the Rattlers allowed 12 hits and seven runs while committing two errors.

