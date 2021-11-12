Rattlers fall in season opener

TROY, Ala. (FAMU Athletics) — After missing the entire 2020-21 season, the Florida A&M women's basketball team eagerly returned to play Thursday (Nov. 11), where it dropped a 79-50 decision to Troy.

The Rattlers' season-opening jitters amounted to 12 first-quarter turnovers, and the Trojans took full advantage for a 29-14 lead at the break. The home side scored 19 points on the FAMU miscues while limiting the team to five made field goals. A layup by Dylan Horton earned the Rattlers their very first points of the year, and the University of Virginia transfer managed a team-high nine at the half, where FAMU trailed, 45-21.

Troy led by as many as 29 points in the third quarter, but the Rattlers chipped away at the difference to pull as close as 18 after Anisja Harris knocked down a 3-pointer (55-37). Florida A&M was most productive in the third frame, shooting 43.8 percent from the field with baskets from six different players.

FAMU continues its six-game road swing at Tulsa Wednesday (Nov. 17). The game is set to tip at 7:30 p.m.

Game Notes

- Anisah Douglas and Horton scored in double-figures with 13 and 11, respectively, while Staysha Allen added a game-high 15 rebounds.

- FAMU's entire starting five were also making their Rattler debut: Horton, Harris, Malerie Brooks, Tia Bradshaw, and Maleaha Bell.

- The Rattlers' last official game took place March 5, 2020; the 2020-21 season was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.