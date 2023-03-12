Rattlers fall 9-8 to GCU despite late lead

TALLAHASSEE, FL --The Florida A&M Rattlers took an 8-7 lead into the ninth inning, but could not hold on and fell 9-8 to the No. 24 FGCU Eagles Saturday.

Sophomore Cameron Kelly (0-1) took the loss on the mound for Florida A&M (6-10). Senior Zach Morea was a bright spot out of the bullpen, going 3.1 innings, surrendering one run on one hit, walking two and striking out one.

Senior Ty Hanchey led the way offensively for the Rattlers, going 1-for-4 in the ballgame with a home run, two walks and an RBI. Sophomore Will Brown compiled a noteworthy performance as well, going 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI. Senior Jared Weber also helped out, going 1-for-1 for Florida A&M with a double and two RBI.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Rattlers got the scoring started early, putting one run on the board in the bottom the first inning with the game still scoreless. Florida A&M scored three runs in the frame, highlighted by a two-run single off the bat of junior Adam Haidermota.

The Eagles then rallied to score six runs and take a 6-3 lead before the Rattlers got back on the board in the fourth. Senior Janmikell Bastardo came across to score the lone run of the inning for Florida A&M, which tightened the Eagles lead to 6-4.

FGCU expanded their lead to 7-4 before the Florida A&M offense got back in action, tying the ballgame at seven in the seventh. The Rattlers picked up three runs, including one driven in on a home run by Hanchey.

The game remained tied until the very next inning, when Florida A&M got rolling again on offense. Freshman Jordan Brown crossed home plate with the lone run of the inning for the Rattlers, bringing the score to 8-7 in favor of Florida A&M. The Rattlers were unable to hold the lead, as FGCU scored two times over the remaining one inning to grab the 9-8 win.

GAME NOTES

» The Rattlers got three-hit games from both Bastardo and sophomore Will Brown.

» Florida A&M's highest scoring inning was the seventh, when it pushed three runs across.

» Florida A&M left 14 runners stranded on base in the loss.

» The Rattlers out-hit the Eagles at a 14-10 clip.

» The Rattlers got two hits in six at-bats with the bases loaded.

» Florida A&M pitchers faced 47 FGCU hitters in the game, allowing seven ground balls and 16 fly balls while striking out two.

» The Rattlers drew eight walks from FGCU pitching.

» Hanchey led the Rattlers at the plate, going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI.

» FGCU was led offensively by junior Felix, who went 3-for-4 with a double.

» Senior McDonough led the Eagles pitching staff, throwing three innings of one-run ball.

