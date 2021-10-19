Rattlers dust off brooms in sweep over A&M

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (FAMU ATHLETICS) — It didn't take long for the Florida A&M volleyball team to return to its winning ways; the Rattlers even dusted off their brooms for their 11th sweep of the season - a 25-21, 25-9, 25-15 decision over Alabama A&M.

Jasmine Robinson brought the early heat Monday (Oct. 18) and was just the spark FAMU needed. The opening set captured three straight kills from the freshman, and her service ace pushed the Rattlers ahead, 15-11. She even snuck the set point past the Bulldogs for the 25-21 score.

With Dominique Turner at the line in the second period, FAMU recorded 10 unanswered points, and its redshirt-freshman libero singlehandedly contributed five on service aces. The team limited A&M to nine points in the set but needed to expend a little more energy for the sweep.

A&M hovered around a two-point lead most of the way, its final edge at 13-11, and then FAMU demonstrated why it's one of the best offensive units in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. The match ended on a 13-1 Rattler run.

Three finished in double-digit points in Dominique Washington (17.5 points), Robinson (13), and Karina Pressoir (11). The outing also marked back-to-back double-doubles for Washington, who added 10 digs.

The Rattlers conclude their seven-game homestand with matches against Mississippi Valley State (Oct. 23) and Jackson State (Oct. 25). The meetings are scheduled for 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., respectively.