Rattlers dominate the Golden Lions to win 7th straight

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (FAMU Athletics) — Florida A&M travel to Arkansas and take care of business in a 37-7 win versus Arkansas-Pine Bluff to continue their playoff push.

"Good win by the football team tonight," said head coach Willie Simmons. "The guys did a great job tonight. We started a little slow, but the offense picked it up in the second quarter.

"Rasean had a phenomenal game with five touchdown passes. The defense did what they've done all year. Great individual performances from BJ with two picks and Isaiah Land adding three sacks to his nation-leading total and held another team to 100-yard rushing.

"It was a great team win, and we feel good about ourselves, but we have to come back to work tomorrow as we have the biggest game of the season for many reasons this upcoming weekend versus Bethune-Cookman."

Defense Continues to Dominate

The Golden Lions met the Rattlers' Dark Cloud Defense early after being held to only two total yards and -6 rushing yards in the first quarter and throwing an interception. Javan Morgan found himself in a position to grab his third interception of the season to set the Rattlers' offense up in UAPB territory.

In the second quarter, the Rattlers' defense continued to dominate, holding the Golden Lions to 17 rushing yards and forced their second turnover of the half after Markquese Bell forced a fumble, which Nadarius Fagan recovered. The Rattlers allowed one score in the second quarter after an offensive turnover, which set the Golden Lions in good field position.

The Rattlers shut out the Golden Lions and held the Golden Lions to -7 rushing yards in the third quarter. They also forced two turnovers from two BJ Bohler interceptions. Those interceptions have Bohler tied with Morgan for the most on the team with three.

In the final quarter, the Rattlers shut the Golden Lions out again and held them to 14-yards total for the quarter.

The Rattlers held the Golden Lions to 13 rushing yards and 176 total yards for the whole game. Isaiah Land added three more sacks to extend his sack total to 17, putting him three behind the all-time single-season sack record of 20.

This was the sixth time the Rattlers held an opposing offense to seven or less points.

Signature Willie Simmons Offense

Rattler fans got to see a signature high-scoring Willie Simmons offense as Florida A&M put up 346 yards in the first half to take a 27-6 lead in the half.

Rasean McKay found Jah'Marare Sheread in the first quarter on a 16-yard touchdown to connect for the seventh time. McKay erupted in the second quarter going 11 for 13 for 244-yards and three touchdowns. McKay connected with freshman Jermaine Hawkins on a 68-yard bomb for Hawkins' second touchdown of the season. McKay threw another touchdown to Sheread and Hawkins before the half ended to give them both two receiving touchdowns in the half.

McKay and the Rattlers picked up where they left off at the start of the third, driving the Rattlers down the field for a field goal. After Bohler's second interception, McKay drove the Rattlers down and connected with Nicholas Dixon on a nine-yard touchdown.

McKay finished the game going 22-31 for a career-high 383 yards and five touchdowns. The five touchdowns from McKay were the most from a Rattler since Ryan Stanley had five versus Delaware State.

The Rattlers return to action Saturday, November 20, in Orlando for the Florida Classic versus Bethune-Cookman. Tickets for the Florida Classic can be purchased at https://floridaclassic.org/tickets/.

