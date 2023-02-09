Rattlers announce 2023 football schedule and Investing in Champions packages

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M football completed their third consecutive nine-win season under Head Coach Willie Simmons and looks to improve in 2023.

"We are very excited to announce our 2023 football schedule!" Simmons said. "We know that Rattler Nation has been eagerly awaiting its release so they can take this amazing journey with us this fall as we look to build upon the success of the past few seasons and bring the first football SWAC Championship to the Highest of Seven Hills!"

The Rattlers open 2023 with a pivotal week one game versus back-to-back SWAC Champions Jackson State (Sept. 3) in the Orange Blossom Classic as the last two matchups in Miami Gardens determined the SWAC East Champion.

Then the Rattlers head to Tampa to play USF (Sept. 9) for the second time in three seasons before returning home to Bragg Stadium. The Rattlers will look to extend the nation's second-longest home winning streak to 17 with back-to-back games versus West Florida (Sept. 16) and Alabama State (Sept. 23).

After two home games in Bragg, the Rattlers will spend three of their next four weeks on the road at Mississippi Valley (Sept. 30), at Southern (Oct. 7), on bye (Oct. 14), and at Texas Southern (Oct. 21).

Following their road trip to Houston, the Rattlers return to the Highest of Seven Hills to host Prairie View A&M (Oct. 28) for their 2023 homecoming game.

The Rattlers will begin November on the road at Alabama A&M (Nov. 4) and return for their home finale versus Lincoln (Ca.) (Nov. 11).

Finally, the Rattlers will head to Orlando with plans to extend their win streak to three games versus Bethune-Cookman in the Florida Classic.

The Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship will be played on Dec. 2.

2023 Florida A&M Football Schedule

Sept. 3 - Jackson State (Orange Blossom Classic)*

Sept. 9 - South Florida

Sept. 16 - West Florida

Sept. 23 - Alabama State*

Sept. 30 - Mississippi Valley*

Oct. 7 - Southern*

Oct. 14 - Bye

Oct. 21 - Texas Southern*

Oct. 28 - Prairie View A&M (Homecoming)*

Nov. 4 - Alabama A&M*

Nov. 11 - Lincoln (Ca.)

Nov. 18 - Bethune-Cookman (Florida Classic)*

Home games in bold

Neutral games in italic

FAMU is the home team in both classics

* - SWAC Game

Investing in Champions Packages

The 2023 Investing in Champions package information is below and will be available for purchase in March. Fans may contact the Florida A&M box office at (850) 599-3141 or visit in person at the Al Lawson Center.

Box office hours of operation: Monday - Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Season tickets will go on sale later this spring.