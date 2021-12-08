Rattler men's basketball struggles in home loss

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (FAMU ATHLETICS) — The Rattlers had a big home game as they hosted the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles but could not come away with the victory as the Rattlers struggled from the field.
After falling down 44-28 at the half, the Rattlers stepped up their defense and went on a run 17-8 run to begin the second half to bring the game within five points with 8:15 left in the game. From there, the Eagles went on a 19-10 run to win the game 69-55.
The significant difference of the game was the Eagles' three-point shooting as they made eleven more three than the Rattlers.
Team Leaders
Points - 13, Bryce Moragne
Rebounds - 9, Bryce Moragne
Assists - 4, MJ Randolph
Steals - 6, MJ Randolph
Blocks - 1, Legend Stamps
This weekend, the Rattlers hit the road as they play five games in ten days. They will start with a game in Akron this Sunday, December 12, at 3 p.m. Eastern. After Akron, the Rattlers travel to Cincinnati, Santa Clara, Santa Barbara and finish at Arizona State on December 21.
