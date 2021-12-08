Rattler men's basketball struggles in home loss

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (FAMU ATHLETICS) — The Rattlers had a big home game as they hosted the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles but could not come away with the victory as the Rattlers struggled from the field.

After falling down 44-28 at the half, the Rattlers stepped up their defense and went on a run 17-8 run to begin the second half to bring the game within five points with 8:15 left in the game. From there, the Eagles went on a 19-10 run to win the game 69-55.

The significant difference of the game was the Eagles' three-point shooting as they made eleven more three than the Rattlers.

Team Leaders

Points - 13, Bryce Moragne

Rebounds - 9, Bryce Moragne

Assists - 4, MJ Randolph

Steals - 6, MJ Randolph

Blocks - 1, Legend Stamps

This weekend, the Rattlers hit the road as they play five games in ten days. They will start with a game in Akron this Sunday, December 12, at 3 p.m. Eastern. After Akron, the Rattlers travel to Cincinnati, Santa Clara, Santa Barbara and finish at Arizona State on December 21.

---- Follow Florida A&M Athletics

For complete coverage of Florida A&M athletics, please follow the Rattlers on social media at @FAMUAthletics(Twitter), FAMUAth (Facebook), @famuathletics (Instagram), or visit the official home of Florida A&M Athletics at famuathletics.com.