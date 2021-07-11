Prospect showcase gives Florida A&M baseball cross-country exposure

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M baseball returned to Moore-Kittles Field Saturday afternoon for their first prospect showcase since 2019. Bringing in athletes from all over the country to experience the Rattlers brand of baseball.

From California to Illinois and everywhere in between, if you put your finger on the map of the United States you would probably find someone from that state at FAMU’s showcase. As the Rattlers prepare to enter their first season apart of the SWAC (Southwestern Athletic Conference) this spring. Head coach Jamey Shouppe says expanding the program’s reach to parts outside the southeast is monumentally important to build success this upcoming season and beyond.

“I think we have seven or eight states represented. So that’s exciting. That means we’re doing something right If you look at our following, we’ve got a pretty good following when you look at social media for baseball. Bryan (Henry) and I were looking at that the other day. We’ve got a pretty strong following with baseball and that’s exciting," Shouppe told ABC 27 Saturday.

"We’re going to keep getting better. That’s the goal. We’re going to have to go into the SWAC (Southwestern Athletic Conference), that’s a big transition for us. Looking forward to this season and competing in the SWAC," he adds.

