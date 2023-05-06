Pierini collects 4 RBIs in Florida A&M's 10-5 victory against Jackson State

JACKSON, Miss. --Junior Pierini collected four RBIs to help propel the Florida A&M Rattlers over the Jackson State Tigers 10-5 on Friday.

Senior Viets (6-1) got the win for Florida A&M (22-21, 16-6). The right-hander went seven innings, giving up five runs, all of them earned, on 10 hits, allowing one walk and striking out six. Senior Morea also pitched well, going two shutout innings without allowing a hit.

Pierini went 2-for-5 with a home run in addition to his four RBIs for the Rattlers. Junior Jackson put together a standout day at the plate as well, going 2-for-3 with two walks and an RBI. Junior Greico also contributed for Florida A&M, putting together one hit in three trips to the plate while adding a double, two walks and an RBI.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Rattlers got on the scoreboard first, starting in the second inning. Florida A&M got on the board thanks to Greico's RBI double.

The Tigers then rallied to score two runs and take a 2-1 lead before the Rattlers got back on the board in the third. Sophomore Niles came across to score the lone run of the inning for Florida A&M, which evened the score at 2-2.

Jackson State busted up the tie and grabbed a 3-2 lead moving into the fourth, when Florida A&M grabbed the advantage at 6-3. The Rattlers got a grand slam from Pierini off sophomore Colby Guy to cash in four runs in the frame.

Florida A&M held the Tigers without a run before expanding their lead in the eighth inning. The Rattlers scored once on an RBI single off the bat of Jackson, bringing the score to 7-3 in favor of Florida A&M.

Jackson State got within 7-5 until the Rattlers scored again in the ninth inning to stretch its lead to 10-5. The score remained 10-5 for the rest of the game, as the Rattlers coasted to the win.

GAME NOTES

» Viets struck out six Tigers hitters.

» Pierini drove in four runs for Florida A&M.

» Every Florida A&M starter reached base safely in the win.

» Florida A&M's highest scoring inning was the fourth, when it pushed four runs across.

» Florida A&M went 4-for-11 (.364) with runners in scoring position.

» Florida A&M pitchers faced 38 Jackson State hitters in the game, allowing 12 ground balls and eight fly balls while striking out six.

» The Rattlers drew six walks from Jackson State pitching.

» Pierini led the Rattlers at the plate, going 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBI.

» Jackson State was led offensively by senior Ty Hill, who went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI.

» Guy led the Tigers pitching staff, throwing seven innings of six-run ball.

----

Follow Florida A&M Athletics

For complete coverage of Florida A&M athletics, please follow the Rattlers on social media at @FAMUAthletics (Twitter), FAMUAth (Facebook), and @famuathletics (Instagram).