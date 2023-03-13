Pierini and Bastardo shine in Rattlers loss to FGCU

TALLAHASSEE, FL --Freshman Joseph Pierini and senior Janmikell Bastardo each racked up three hits, but the Florida A&M Rattlers fell to the No. 24 FGCU Eagles 12-5 on Sunday.
Junior Tre Simmons (0-2) started and took the loss on the mound for Florida A&M (6-11).
In addition to his three hits, Bastardo had a double, a walk and an RBI to lead the Rattlers. Pierini added a double and two RBI to his three-hit performance as well. Senior Jared Weber also contributed for Florida A&M, putting together two hits in five trips to the plate while adding a double.
HOW IT HAPPENED
The Rattlers got on the board immediately, starting their scoring with one run in the bottom of the first inning. Florida A&M scored twice, with one run coming across on Pierini's single.
The Rattlers lost the lead they built in the first, but got back on the board in the fifth trailing 5-2. Florida A&M got back-to-back run-scoring doubles from Bastardo and Pierini to pick up a couple of runs, which brought the score to 5-4 in favor of the Eagles.
FGCU built their lead to 9-4 before the Florida A&M offense got back to work, reducing that lead to 9-5 in the eighth. The Rattlers were unable to get any closer, as FGCU added three runs to their tally on the way to a 12-5 final.
GAME NOTES
» The Rattlers got three-hit games from both Bastardo and Pierini.
» Florida A&M's highest scoring inning was the fifth, when it pushed two runs across.
» Florida A&M pitchers faced 51 FGCU hitters in the game, allowing five ground balls and 14 fly balls while striking out six.
» Pierini led the Rattlers at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI.
» FGCU was led offensively by senior Wilmer, who went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBI.
» Junior Valiente led the Eagles pitching staff, throwing two shutout innings.
