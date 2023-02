TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida A&M Rattlers were not able to record a run against North Florida pitcher senior Izzy Kelly on Wednesday and were shut out 1-0 by the Lady Ospreys.

Sophomore Lauryn Peppers (0-4) took the loss in the circle for Florida A&M (2-9). Offensively, the Rattlers were paced by junior Melkayla Irvis, who went 1-for-2 on the day with a double.