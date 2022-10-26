Watch Now
New Florida A&M Vice President, Director of Athletics arrives in Tallahassee

Florida A&amp;M University new Vice President and Director of Athletics Tiffani-Dawn Sykes is in Tallahassee ready to get to work. She met with the 220 Quarterback Club Wednesday.
Posted at 6:52 PM, Oct 26, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — As Florida A&M University looks to put compliance issues behind them, the woman tasked with helping them move forward arrived in Tallahassee to meet athletes, coaches, and fans just in time for homecoming.

Tiffani-Dawn Sykes, FAMU's new Vice President and Director of Athletes, doesn't officially begin her new role until January, but she's already hit the ground running.

Sykes arrived in Tallahassee Tuesday night, and by noon Wednesday, she'd visited several Rattler sports practices and conditioning sessions.

Sykes was also introduced to the 220 Quarterback Club, a group of FAMU athletics supporters, and although she may not be on campus, Sykes saying she already has connected with several Rattler athletes, something she said she would do when she was introduced weeks ago.

"I have engaged with some student athletes and committed to spending time with them when I'm available on campus and certainly once I get started officially in January," she said. "The student athletes are very passionate, they're very concerned and they're very invested and they found a way to get in contact with me and I'm excited that they've done so and I look forward to answering as many questions and spending as much time with them as I can."

Sykes first official day on campus is set for January the 4th.

