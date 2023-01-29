Mide Oriyomi's game winning shot lifts Florida A&M women's basketball team to win against Alabama A&M

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida A&M University women's basketball team defeated Alabama A&M 69-67 in overtime Saturday inside the Al Lawson Center on the campus of Florida A&M University.

With the game tied 67-all, FAMU's Mide Oriyomi made the game winning basket in the late stages of overtime to lift the Rattlers to the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) win.

Oriyomi led the Rattlers (4-15,2-6 SWAC) with a game high 24 points with eight rebounds and three steals.

Teammate Ahriahna Grizzle followed with 19 points, while Dylan Horton scored 11 points in the win.

The Bulldogs (8-10,6-2 SWAC) were led by Amani Free who had 19 points and 11 rebounds, while Darian Burgin and Toni Grace scored 14 points each.

Jayla Cody, of Valdosta, posted eight points and seven rebounds for Alabama A&M.