Mercer completes two game baseball series sweep of Florida A&M

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida A&M Rattlers fell 8-7 in a 13-inning marathon matchup to the Mercer Bears Wednesday at Moore-Kittles Field.

Junior Xerian Ximines (0-1) took the loss on the mound for Florida A&M (0-5). The right-hander went three innings, giving up one run on one hit, allowing one walk and striking out three. Sophomore Dallas Tease started the ballgame and went three innings, surrendering one run on two hits, walking one and striking out four.

Freshman Joseph Pierini led the way offensively for the Rattlers, going 2-for-4 in the ballgame with a double, two walks and two RBI. Junior Ty Jackson put together a standout performance at the dish as well, going 3-for-6 with a double and a walk. Senior Jared Weber also chipped in, going 1-for-5 for Florida A&M with two walks and an RBI.