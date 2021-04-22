MEAC Champion Florida A&M men's golf team returns to Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida A&M men's golf team is back in Tallahassee, and their MEAC Championship trophy arrived safely too.

The Rattlers won the program's first-ever conference title Tuesday, and they made the trip back home Wednesday and were welcomed by their proud supporters. For FAMU, they admit they're still soaking in the fact that they've made history, and it's a feeling they plan to hold on to for a little while.

"It's still setting in. We woke up this morning and saw the trophy in the kitchen. Everyone was like look, we won," laughed head coach Mike Rice. "I can't believe we won. Four years of hard work, some of these guys five years, I mean, it's amazing."

"I've had an influx of fans and support in these last 24 hours," said Ethan Mangum, who finished first overall. "It's an awesome experience to be able to see your hard work pay off, but also to see other people seeing your hard work paying off."

FAMU won the MEAC crown by a whopping 19 strokes.