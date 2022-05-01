Markquese Bell, Savion Williams signs UDFA deals with Dallas Cowboys, New York Jets

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (famuathletics.com) — Markquese Bell

Florida A&M football's Markquese Bell's NFL dreams came true as he signed with the Dallas Cowboys.

"We are excited for Markquese Bell," said head coach Willie Simmons. "The Dallas Cowboys have added an exceptional player and person into their organization. Markquese has shown that all of your dreams can come true at FAMU."

Bell had a distinguished career at Florida A&M in two seasons as a back-to-back All-American, All-MEAC honors, All-SWAC honors, and was a Buck Buchanan Finalist. Bell finished his Florida A&M career with 158 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, ten pass breakups, six interceptions, six forced fumbles, and two sacks.

SAVION WILLIAMS

Florida A&M football's Savion Williams' NFL dreams came true as he signed with the New York Jets.

"I am excited for Savion Williams and can't wait to see what he does at the next level," said Head Coach Willie Simmons. "Savion is an extremely hard worker, and I know he will succeed at the next level."

Savion Williams joined the Rattlers this season after transferring from Tennessee and made an immediate impact after recording a sack versus South Carolina State in his first game as a Rattler. Williams finished the season with 6.5 sacks, earned All-SWAC honors, and competed in the HBCU Legacy Bowl.