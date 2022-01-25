Watch
Littles leads Rattlers to fifth straight win

Posted at 11:51 PM, Jan 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-24 23:51:03-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (FAMU ATHLETICS) — The Florida A&M men's basketball team picked up where they left off from Saturday night with a quick 21-10 run as the Rattlers beat Jackson State 67-64 for their fifth straight win.

Keith Littles sparked the Rattlers leading them with 18 points, a new single-game career-high. The Rattlers held the lead for more than 35 minutes of the game.

Team Leaders
Points - 18, Keith Littles
Rebounds - 9, Bryce Moragne
Assists - 3, 3 Tied
Steals - 2, 3 Tied
Blocks - 2, Bryce Moragne

This weekend, the Rattlers head to Alabama for games at Alabama A&M and Alabama State.

---- 

