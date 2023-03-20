Late rally by Rattlers not enough, falling 8-3

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Senior Melkayla Irvis went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI for the Florida A&M Rattlers in an 8-3 loss to the Bethune-Cookman Lady Wildcats on Sunday.

Senior Nadia Zenteno (4-4) started and took the loss in the circle for Florida A&M (10-12, 4-2). Senior Cris'Deona Beasley was a bright spot out of the bullpen, going 5.1 innings, surrendering two runs, both earned, on three hits, walking three and striking out three.

In the batter's box, the Rattlers were paced by Irvis, who went 1-for-3 on the day with a double, a walk and two RBI. Sophomore Kiauna Watson compiled a noteworthy day at the dish as well, going 2-for-2 with a walk.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Rattlers were trailing 8-0 in the fifth inning when they first put runs on the board. Florida A&M scored three runs in the frame, highlighted by a two-RBI double from Irvis. The Rattlers were unable to get any closer, as neither team scored again in the ballgame.

GAME NOTES

» Florida A&M's highest scoring inning was the fifth, when it pushed three runs across.

» Florida A&M pitchers faced 38 Bethune-Cookman hitters in the game, allowing seven ground balls and eight fly balls while striking out five.

» The Rattlers drew five walks from Bethune-Cookman pitching.

» Irvis led the Rattlers at the plate, going 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI.

» Bethune-Cookman was led offensively by sophomore Shania Owens, who went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI.

