Kortne Gosha will not return as Florida A&M University's athletic director

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida A&M University will be in search for a new athletic director.

The university's athletic department announced Wednesday that Kortne Gosha stepped down as vice president and director of athletics at FAMU.

"My alignment and core values are very important to me, and there is no secret that we created a transformational student-athlete experience second to none that has elevated Florida Agricultural & Mechanical that will place them on a trajectory far beyond my tenure," according to a statement by Gosha to FAMU's athletic website.

"I am incredibly proud of the work and the people that have done that work in such a short time. We have elevated the program and institutional reputation to a level of new credibility."

Florida A&M University announced it named Michael Smith as interim athletic director following the resignation of Gosha.

The university said in a news release it plans to conduct a swift national search to find a permanent replacement.

Smith, who had served previously as FAMU's interim AD, is currently interim assistant vice president, Finance and Administration, Business and Auxiliary Services at FAMU.

Gosha was named FAMU's athletic director in December 2019.