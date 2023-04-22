Jane'a Mobley hits three-run home run to give Rattlers win at Bethune-Cookman

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- The Florida A&M Rattlers rallied from down 2-0 in the sixth inning to win in thrilling fashion, scoring three runs in the seventh to earn a 3-2 victory over the Bethune-Cookman Lady Wildcats Friday.

Sophomore Lauryn Peppers (6-7) started in the circle and picked up the win for Florida A&M (18-18, 11-7). The right-hander went seven innings, giving up two runs, zero earned, on three hits, allowing three walks and striking out five.

Senior Jane'a Mobley led the way offensively for the Rattlers, going 1-for-3 in the ballgame with a home run and three RBI.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Rattlers were trailing 2-0 in the seventh inning when they first put runs on the board. Florida A&M scored three times, all of them coming across on a three-run homer off the bat of Mobley. The score remained 3-2 for the rest of the game, as the Rattlers held on for the win.

GAME NOTES

» Peppers struck out five Lady Wildcats hitters.

» Florida A&M's highest scoring inning was the seventh, when it pushed three runs across.

» The Rattlers out-hit the Lady Wildcats at a 4-3 clip.

» Florida A&M pitchers limited Bethune-Cookman to just 0-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

» Florida A&M pitchers faced 28 Bethune-Cookman hitters in the game, allowing six ground balls and eight fly balls while striking out five.

» Mobley led the Rattlers at the plate, going 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI.

» Bethune-Cookman was led offensively by senior Haley Parks, who went 1-for-4 with a double.

» Sophomore Halyne Gonzalez led the Lady Wildcats pitching staff, throwing seven innings of three-run ball.

----

