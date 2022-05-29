Jamey Shouppe reaffirms moving to SWAC was right choice for Florida A&M baseball

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTXL) — Florida A&M baseball’s inaugural season in the SWAC conference came to a tough end Saturday night. The Rattlers came one win away from a conference championship game berth before falling 10-2 to Southern.

But looking back on an up and down season, Florida A&M head coach Jamey Shouppe told ABC 27 that the move to the SWAC conference is among the major milestones his program accomplished this year. Setting up what he hopes will be a prosperous future for FAMU baseball and FAMU athletics as a whole in the years to come.

“This was a good first year. The umpiring was great, the facilities were great. The way the tournament was ran was great. We’re happy to be in the SWAC. We’re in the right place," Shouppe told ABC 27. "That was a move administratively made and I think it’s great for all of FAMU athletics, in particular baseball. We’re happy to be in the SWAC but hoping we can play two more games next year.”