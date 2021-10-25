Jah'Marae Sheread's career day a testament to why Florida A&M sought after him

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Saturday was a career day for Florida A&M wide receiver Jah’Marae Sheread. Racking up four touchdowns that proved to be a winning formula in the Rattlers three-point victory over Mississippi Valley State.

Sheread is a guy much like running back Bishop Bonnett who is slowly emerging as a weapon on the FAMU offense and head coach Willie Simmons says that both are reaping the benefits they’ve worked hard for. all season long.

“Well thank god he and Bishop Bonnett came to play. Again two of our smallest guys in stature but play with the biggest hearts. And again couldn’t be happier for K-Dot (Sheread). A guy who transferred here from Texas State. We knew what type of ability he had and he didn't get a chance to show that as much at his previous institution," Simmons said after Saturday's game. "He’s been a great spark for us not only on offense but in the return game as well.”

FAMU returns home on Saturday for homecoming in a showdown with Grambling State. Kickoff is at 4 p.m.

