Jackson State edges Florida A&M in men's basketball game

JACKSON, Miss. — The Florida A&M men's basketball team held Jackson State to just 15.8 percent from 3-point range in a 3-for-19 shooting performance, but fell 59-58 to the Tigers on the road Monday as the Tigers shot 38 free throws to the Rattlers 17.

The Rattlers (3-15, 1-6) had three players score in double figures, led by Jordan Tillmon, who had 13 points and four assists. Jaylen Bates tacked on 12 points and three steals and Noah Meren helped out with 11 points and three steals.

Florida A&M out-rebounded Jackson State 28-26 in Monday's game, led by six boards from Tarig Eisa.

Florida A&M's defense held Jackson State to only 15.8 percent shooting from beyond the arc and 36.4 percent from the field.

Zeke Cook paced Jackson State (6-14, 5-2 SWAC) with 17 points.