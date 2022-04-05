Home run lifts Florida A&M softball to win against rival Bethune-Cookman Monday

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Florida A&M softball traveled to Bethune-Cookman for a weekend series with the Wildcats and finished the series Monday with a win after Nyah Morgan hit the go-ahead two-run home run.

FAMU won the game 2-1.

The game saw minimal action through the first five and a half innings as both the Rattlers and Wildcats were held scoreless until the Wildcats managed to score an unearned run in the bottom of the fifth.

The Rattlers responded in the top of the sixth as Kiauna Watson led the inning with a walk and a stolen base before Nyah Morgan smashed a two-run home run to take their first lead of the series. In the bottom of the sixth, the Wildcats reached first with a leadoff single as they had their first and only hit of the game. The Rattlers forced three straight outs to end the inning.

The Rattlers were unable to reach base in the top of the seventh, keeping the game within one run entering the bottom of the seventh. The Wildcats grounded out in their first at-bat, then Lauryn Peppers struck out the second batter before walking the third batter. A wild pitch put the Wildcats' runner in scoring position with two outs, but the Rattlers ended the Wildcats' hopes of a tie with a flyout to left field.

Lauryn Peppers picked up her second win of the season, allowing just one hit, and struck out nine batters.