Harris drops season high in homecoming affair

DAYTON, Ohio (FAMU ATHLETICS) — It's not easy to play 40 minutes in back-to-back days, but that was the task for the Florida A&M women's basketball team. The Rattlers took on Ohio Monday before driving to Dayton Tuesday, and the latter resulted in a 64-44 setback.

Jamaryn Blair had a career night on Tom Blackburn Court, where her second career start also featured a career-high eight points. The freshman notched six points in the opening quarter and Anisja Harris mirrored the act in the second, as FAMU trailed 34-22 at halftime.

FAMU nearly pulled within single digits at the 5:30-mark of the third, and Harris, a Columbus native, was instrumental in the rally. After notching five unanswered points, she was the first Rattler in double figures, and her second-chance jumper settled the score at 43-33. The basket marked the visitors' last of the quarter as Dayton pulled away from there.

Harris finished with a season-high, team-high 16 points, while Dylan Horton added seven points and six rebounds.

The Rattlers will crown their six-game, season-opening road swing at Jacksonville. The Saturday outing will tip-off at 2 p.m.