FULL INTERVIEW: Sports Director Alison Posey goes one-on-one with Florida A&M athletic director Tiffani Sykes

New Florida A&M University athletic director Tiffani Sykes discusses with WTXL ABC 27 Sports Director Alison Posey about topics related to the FAMU athletic department.
Posted at 11:48 AM, Jan 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-07 11:48:13-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — WTXL Sports Director Alison Posey goes one-on-one with new Florida A&M Vice President and Athletic Director Tiffani Sykes, where the talk about everything from compliance, to jet setting, to pizza.

