From conference 'nobody' to MEAC Champions, Florida A&M golf poised for success

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — For the first time in the program’s history Florida A&M golf will compete in a NCAA Regional. Better yet they’ll be in their own backyards right here in Tallahassee.

Stemming from the Rattlers first ever MEAC Conference Championship they’ll play alongside Florida State and 12 other teams at the acclaimed Seminole Legacy Golf Club in the Tallahassee Regional Tournament. A monumental accomplishment for a program that many on the FAMU campus didn’t know existed just a few short years ago.

“You know we heard so many times even on campus that people didn’t know FAMU had a golf team. So now in the neighborhood, around town and on the south side and I walk in a store now they know that I’m coach at FAMU and they know what we’ve done," said FAMU head golf coach Mike Rice.

“The last five years have been a rollercoaster. When we first got here we were fighting just to finish second to last and now we’re winning," adds senior Prince Cunningham. "We have a very successful team and we’ve built a very successful program for years to come.”

