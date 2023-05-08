Four rattlers notch multiple hits in 10-7 loss to Jackson State

JACKSON, Miss. --Four Florida A&M players collected multiple hits, but the Rattlers fell to the Jackson State Tigers 10-7 Sunday.

Sophomore Tease (1-4) got the ball to start for Florida A&M (22-23, 16-8) and took the loss.

Junior Jackson led the hit barrage for the Rattlers, going 3-for-3 in the ballgame with a home run and two RBI. Senior Bastardo put together a standout performance at the dish as well, going 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Rattlers put runs on the scoreboard first, starting the scoring in the third inning. Florida A&M plated two runs when Jackson left the yard with sophomore Niles aboard.

The Rattlers lost the lead they built in the third, but got back on the board in the sixth trailing 8-2. The Florida A&M offense exploded for five runs, highlighted by a one-run walk off the bat of junior J. Brown, which brought the score to 8-7 in favor of the Tigers. The Rattlers were unable to get any closer, as Jackson State added two runs to their tally on the way to a 10-7 final.

GAME NOTES

» Jackson led the Rattlers, amassing three hits in the ballgame.

» Florida A&M's highest scoring inning was the sixth, when it pushed five runs across.

» Four Florida A&M hitters had multiple base knocks in the ballgame.

» Florida A&M left 12 runners stranded on base in the loss.

» Florida A&M went 4-for-13 (.308) with runners in scoring position.

» Florida A&M pitchers faced 40 Jackson State hitters in the game, allowing nine ground balls and eight fly balls while striking out four.

» The Rattlers drew eight walks from Jackson State pitching.

» Jackson led the Rattlers at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBI.

» Jackson State was led offensively by senior Caleb Evans, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBI.

» Sophomore Erick Gonzalez led the Tigers pitching staff, throwing two scoreless innings.

----

Follow Florida A&M Athletics

For complete coverage of Florida A&M athletics, please follow the Rattlers on social media at @FAMUAthletics (Twitter), FAMUAth (Facebook), and @famuathletics (Instagram).