Four Florida A&M baseball players to compete in MLB's inaugural HBCU Swingman Classic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida A&M Baseball continued their hot streak as Hunter Viets, Ty Hanchey, Janmikell Bastardo, and Jalen Niles were named to compete in Major League Baseball's inaugural HBCU Swingman Classic.

"I'm very excited for our four young men that made the HBCU Swingman Classic!" said FAMU head baseball coach Jamey Shouppe. "Each one is very deserving, and they all played a large part in helping FAMU Baseball win the SWAC Championship! It will be fun to watch them perform on national television on July 7th!"

The HBCU Swingman Classic highlights the history and legacy of HBCU baseball programs and gives 50 HBCU baseball players to play on national television. The 50 players were selected by a committee that included Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. and representatives from the MLB, MLBPA, and scouts.

The game will be played at T-Mobile Park, home of the Seattle Mariners, on Friday, July 7, at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET on MLB Network.

