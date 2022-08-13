Former Florida A&M stand-out is taking advantage of his moment

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — One of the biggest holes the Florida A&M football team has to fill this season is that of defensive back Markquese Bell, who's trying to earn his way onto the roster for the Dallas Cowboys.

Bell and the 'Boys play Saturday night in preseason action, and there's no doubt Bell is ready for this moment.

"I've been blessed to be able to get out there, and show everyone what I can do," he said earlier this summer while training in Tallahassee.

He's shown up -- and he's showed out. Going undrafted, Bell was picked up by the Cowboys. He was the talk of rookie minicamp and OTA's, and he's just thankful for a chance.

"It didn't matter if I was drafted, undrafted, we all get the same opportunity," he said. "At the end of the day, so I was blessed Dallas gave me the opportunity."

An opportunity he doesn't take lightly, as this moment is bigger than himself.

"I feel like HBCU's have been overlooked for a little while," he said. "Four HBCU guys have been drafted so I'm praying we all are able to go out there and show everyone what we can do as a whole to help the athletes that come after us."

Leading the way while living a dream.

"Everytime I'm in the hotel going to workouts and waking up, I grab some clothes and all of them have the Dallas star on it. It's been a dream come true. I've been blessed and I'll continue to be blessed as long as I keep God first."

The Cowboys face the Broncos Saturday night at 9:00.