DALLAS, TX. (WTXL) — Former Florida A&M Rattler Marquese Bell made the 53 man roster for the Dallas Cowboys, one of four safeties to make the team.

Bell was undrafted in this year's NFL Draft, but shined all summer and this preseason for the Cowboys.

In his final season in orange and green, Bell led the Rattlers to the FCS Playoffs for the first time in two decades, leading the team with 95 tackles.